30 new buses on way to join BRT: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Spokesman Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Monday informed that 30 new buses have left China to join the BRT fleet in Peshawar that would further enhance the commuting facility for its passengers.

In a media statement, he said these 30 new buses have a length of 18 meters and would run on express route, the most popular route among passengers with no frequent stops.

He said the BRT administration was endeavoring to provide best possible commuting facilities to its people adding the new fleet of 30 buses would accommodate around 3750 more passengers on a daily basis.

He said the number of buses in BRT service would mount to 158 after induction of the new vehicles.