30 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 30 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 35,876 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs seven lac fine was imposed on power pilferers over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

