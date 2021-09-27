UrduPoint.com

32 Criminals Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 32 criminals and recovered narcotics,weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, the raiding teams nabbed 17 drug peddlers and seized 1.

4kg hashish and 124 litres wine from them.

While,the teams also nabbed 15 for exhibiting weapons and recovered 13 pistols,a repeater gun and several bullets from their custody.

Cases were registered against all accused under different sections.

