321,000 Families Getting Assistance Under BISP In Muzaffargarh: Irshad Sial

Published March 21, 2023

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Inter-Provincial Coordination Mehr Irshad Ahmed Sial said on Tuesday that 321,000 families were being given relief under Benazir Income Support Programme in district Muzaffargarh.

He said this while inaugurating Benazir Dynamic Registry Centre at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

He remarked that 11 Dynamic Registries were being introduced across the district to facilitate the people.

The government increased the amount to Rs 80 for the third instalment. However, Rs 252 billions were marked annually to support low-income families. The people of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed had to visit other areas to get money. Now, the people will get relief locally.

In Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, 36000 families were being given assistance. The scholarships were given to 72000 kids. The range of beneficiaries will be increased to 9 millions, said Irshad Sial.

He claimed that the PPP was the only political party in the country which gave importance to welfare work. He paid rich tribute to PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for introducing BISP and running it successfully for the last 16 years. He also extolled Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto who steered the country out of different crises. He lamented that the last government of PTI stopped projects in Muzaffargarh. On this occasion, the local leadership of PPP including Mir Asif Dasti, Sardar Mazhar and some others were also present.

