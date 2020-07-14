33 new COVID-19 patients tested positive in AJK raising tally to 1688

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 14 (APP):As many as 33 more coronavirus suspects tested positive, were registered and hospitalized in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1688 on Tuesday, State health authorities said.

A the same time, 1049 patients out of total 1688 tested positive in AJK, had been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far.

These include 20 more patients discharged after complete recovery in the state-controlled health facilities across AJK.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 33 new cases – which include 18 in Bhimbher, 04 in Korli, 05 in Mirpur, 03 in Bagh 02 in Muzaffarabad and 01 in Poonch district.

After one more ill-fated person died of the pandemic in Muzaffarabad the number of casualties following the pandemic rose to 46.

The total of 46 persons died across AJK include 17 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur, 05 in Bagh and 03 in Rawalakot 08 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 593 patients tested positive, 502 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 91 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of AJK.

A total of 320 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire AJK.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 20,626 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 20,575 had been received with a total of 1688 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Monday a total of 18,103 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases were being awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of AJK.