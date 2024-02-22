Open Menu

350-litre Beverages Discarded

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

350-litre beverages discarded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team discarded 350 litres of expired cold drinks during checking of a godown in Quaidabad of district Khushab, on Thursday.

According to a press release, issued by the PFA, the food safety team checked various godowns and canteens of hospitals in Khushab.

Later, a case was registered against owner of the godown from where expired beverages were recovered.

