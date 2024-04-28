Police conduct 250 raids in one day on drug-traffickers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Following the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's drug-free Punjab campaign, Punjab Police accelerated the crackdown on anti-social elements involved in nefarious business of drugs.

The IGP Punjab said the Punjab Police conducted 250 raids in one day on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore. Ninety-two drug-dealers were arrested while 88 cases were registered.

Forty-nine kilograms of charas, 700 grams of heroin, 110 grams of Ice and 700 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.

He said that 17,801 raids were conducted across the province in the ongoing operation since February 26; 8381 cases were registered against the accused involved in drug supply chain and 8,878 accused were arrested. asmuch as 5851-kg charas, 100-kg heroin, 216-kg opium, 29-kg Ice and 111,779 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.