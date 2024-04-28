Open Menu

Police Conduct 250 Raids In One Day On Drug-traffickers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Police conduct 250 raids in one day on drug-traffickers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Following the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's drug-free Punjab campaign, Punjab Police accelerated the crackdown on anti-social elements involved in nefarious business of drugs.

The IGP Punjab said the Punjab Police conducted 250 raids in one day on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore. Ninety-two drug-dealers were arrested while 88 cases were registered.

Forty-nine kilograms of charas, 700 grams of heroin, 110 grams of Ice and 700 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.

He said that 17,801 raids were conducted across the province in the ongoing operation since February 26; 8381 cases were registered against the accused involved in drug supply chain and 8,878 accused were arrested. asmuch as 5851-kg charas, 100-kg heroin, 216-kg opium, 29-kg Ice and 111,779 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Business Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Drugs February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

21 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

21 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

21 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

21 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

21 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

21 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

21 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan