Open Menu

Promotion Of Gems Sectors Vital To Increase Exports, President RCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Promotion of gems sectors vital to increase exports, President RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq said that there were immense opportunities in the nonconventional market sectors like gemstones and jewelry in the country which could play a vital role in enhancing foreign exchange.

He remarked that industry had huge potential for value addition and profitability which needed special attention of the relevant stake-holders.

The gems and jewelry sector can play a vital role in enhancing exports of the country, contributing immensely in earning of foreign exchange and providing employment to the youth, he said.

He said this while speaking to the participants of the International Workshop for Technical Expert Service programme on Gems and Jewelry at Chamber House here on Sunday.

Saqib noted that due to lack of interest by the marketers and traders, gems’ industry was far below than the regional competitors. They are engaged in the mining, cutting, polishing and trading of gemstones, he said adding that business community as well as there was a need to focus on non-conventional sectors to increase exports.

He observed that export targets could be met by promoting non-traditional sectors and reviewing the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25. Pakistan is the fifth largest country rich in precious stone reserves, minerals, yet with smaller share of only three percent in the GDP.

The objective of this program is to review international standards on gemstone products, to provide comprehensive knowledge of extraction process to participants and to enhance understanding of best practices and technological advances in gemstone value chains including manufacturing, standardization and trading.

The chamber’s Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, Chamber members and representatives from the National Productivity Organization (NPO), Pakistan and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) from Thailand and Japan, and other distinguished guests attended the workshop.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Exchange Exports Business Jewelry Rawalpindi Japan Chamber Sunday Market Commerce From Industry Share Best Asia Extraction (Pakistan) Limited NPO Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

21 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

21 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

21 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

21 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

21 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

21 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

21 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan