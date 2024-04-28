Promotion Of Gems Sectors Vital To Increase Exports, President RCCI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq said that there were immense opportunities in the nonconventional market sectors like gemstones and jewelry in the country which could play a vital role in enhancing foreign exchange.
He remarked that industry had huge potential for value addition and profitability which needed special attention of the relevant stake-holders.
The gems and jewelry sector can play a vital role in enhancing exports of the country, contributing immensely in earning of foreign exchange and providing employment to the youth, he said.
He said this while speaking to the participants of the International Workshop for Technical Expert Service programme on Gems and Jewelry at Chamber House here on Sunday.
Saqib noted that due to lack of interest by the marketers and traders, gems’ industry was far below than the regional competitors. They are engaged in the mining, cutting, polishing and trading of gemstones, he said adding that business community as well as there was a need to focus on non-conventional sectors to increase exports.
He observed that export targets could be met by promoting non-traditional sectors and reviewing the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25. Pakistan is the fifth largest country rich in precious stone reserves, minerals, yet with smaller share of only three percent in the GDP.
The objective of this program is to review international standards on gemstone products, to provide comprehensive knowledge of extraction process to participants and to enhance understanding of best practices and technological advances in gemstone value chains including manufacturing, standardization and trading.
The chamber’s Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, Chamber members and representatives from the National Productivity Organization (NPO), Pakistan and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) from Thailand and Japan, and other distinguished guests attended the workshop.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad performs duty even on Sunday6 minutes ago
-
Health minister Punjab reaffirms commitment to better health services6 minutes ago
-
PUC, HOAP reinforce Saudi directive: Private Hajj bookings through registered companies only16 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad directs traffic police officers to improve performance16 minutes ago
-
Police contingent pay homage at martyred cop's grave26 minutes ago
-
PM, Saudi ministers discuss investment, business prospects in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
PM meets IMF chief; reiterates govt's commitment to revive Pakistan's economy26 minutes ago
-
Scientific session on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry held26 minutes ago
-
3 gangs busted, 8 dacoits arrested36 minutes ago
-
Body of addict found36 minutes ago
-
FESCO launches pro-rata billing software36 minutes ago
-
Saraiki leadership, poets, academicians pledge to expedite struggle for separate province36 minutes ago