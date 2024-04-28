Open Menu

Health Minister Punjab Reaffirms Commitment To Better Health Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Sunday underscored the government's commitment to prioritizing healthcare delivery and improving health outcomes for the populace.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the launch of the "Sehat ki Dastak" program was aimed at providing healthcare services directly to the people across the province.

He said that the initiative entails a comprehensive mechanism to deliver essential medications such as insulin, diabetes, and hepatitis medicines directly to patients' homes.

Additionally, the minister revealed plans to extend ultrasound facilities to patients' residences.

He said that this initiative would further enhancing healthcare accessibility and easing the burden of hospital visits.

