Health Minister Punjab Reaffirms Commitment To Better Health Services
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Sunday underscored the government's commitment to prioritizing healthcare delivery and improving health outcomes for the populace.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the launch of the "Sehat ki Dastak" program was aimed at providing healthcare services directly to the people across the province.
He said that the initiative entails a comprehensive mechanism to deliver essential medications such as insulin, diabetes, and hepatitis medicines directly to patients' homes.
Additionally, the minister revealed plans to extend ultrasound facilities to patients' residences.
He said that this initiative would further enhancing healthcare accessibility and easing the burden of hospital visits.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad performs duty even on Sunday6 minutes ago
-
Promotion of gems sectors vital to increase exports, President RCCI6 minutes ago
-
PUC, HOAP reinforce Saudi directive: Private Hajj bookings through registered companies only16 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad directs traffic police officers to improve performance16 minutes ago
-
Police contingent pay homage at martyred cop's grave26 minutes ago
-
PM, Saudi ministers discuss investment, business prospects in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
PM meets IMF chief; reiterates govt's commitment to revive Pakistan's economy26 minutes ago
-
Scientific session on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry held27 minutes ago
-
3 gangs busted, 8 dacoits arrested36 minutes ago
-
Body of addict found36 minutes ago
-
FESCO launches pro-rata billing software37 minutes ago
-
Saraiki leadership, poets, academicians pledge to expedite struggle for separate province37 minutes ago