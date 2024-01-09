3.592 mln registered voters to exercise right of balloting elections 2024 in Larkana Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) About 3592271 registered voters would exercise their right of franchise in the forthcoming general election 2024 for 8 National Assembly Constituencies in the Larkana region including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts and 17 seats of the provincial assembly.

According to the statistics provided by the Regional Election Commissioner Office Larkana division, the total number of male registered voters is 1930896 and female registered voters 1661378.

The Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts with 4 National Assembly and 08 Sindh Assembly seats have the highest number of registered voters which is 1686287 of whom the strength of the male voters is 911309 and female 774978.

Following is the complete list of the five districts of the Larkana Division including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore along with the number of the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats, registered voters both male and female:

LARKANA; NA seats 2 (NA-194 Larkana-I and NA-195 (Larkana-II); PA seats 4(PS-10 Larkana-I, PS-11 Larkana-II, PS-12 Larkana-III and PS-13 Larkana-IV), male voters 462980, female voters 402849 total voters 865829.

KAMBER-SHAHDADKOT; NA 2 seats-- NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot-I) and NA-197(Kamber-Shahdadkot-II), PA seats 4 (PS-14 Kamber-Shahdadkot-I, PS-15 Kamber-Shahdadkot-II) , PS-16 Kamber-Shahdadkot-III and PS-17 Kamber-Shahdadkot-IV): male voters 448329 and female voters 372129total voters in the district is 820458.

SHIKARPUR: NA seats 2, NA-192(Kashmore-cum-Shikarpur) and NA-193 (Shikarpur-I), PA seats 3; (PS-07 Shikarpur-I), PS-08 (Shikarpur-II) and PS-09 (Shikarpur-III). In Shikarpur district male voters 383992, female voters 339257 total voters 723249.

JACOBABAD: NA seat 01 (NA-190 (Jacobabad-I); PA seats 3 (PS-01(Jacobabad-I), PS-02 (Jacobabad-II) and PS-03 (Jacobabad-III); male voters 316562, female voters 275444 total voters in the Jacobabad district is 592006.

KASHMORE-KANDHKOT: NA seats 1 (NA-191 (Kashmore-Kandhkot-I); PA seats 3 (PS-04(Kashmore-Kandhkot-I), PS-05 (Kashmore-Kandhkot -II) and PS-06 (Kashmore-Kandhkot -III). Male voters 319033, female voters 271696 and total voters 590729 in the Kashmore-Kandhkot district.