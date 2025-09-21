35th Death Anniversary Of Folk Singer Tufail Niazi Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The thirty-fifth death anniversary of legendary Punjabi folk singer Tufail Niazi was observed on Sunday.
He was born in 1916 in Madiraan, Jalandhar (then British India) and migrated to Pakistan after partition.
Tufail Niazi was known for his soulful and wide-ranging voice. He sang many folk classics, worked with Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television, and helped preserve Punjabi folk heritage.
In recognition of his contributions to Pakistani music, he was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance in 1982.
He died on this day in 1990 in Islamabad.
