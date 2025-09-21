Literary organizations, NGOs underscore importance of promoting peace on 'World Peace Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) As the world observed the International Day of Peace on Sunday, a diverse chorus of voices from literary organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) came together to emphasize the urgent need to promote peace, tolerance, and dialogue in today’s increasingly divided world.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Prof. Dr. Mohammad Saleem Mazhar, said that as September 21 marked World Peace Day, it was being celebrated across the globe, including in Pakistan, to remind the general public that strengthening peace is a win-win situation for all and is essential for providing a better environment to future generations.

"Today, what the world needs most is to emphasize spreading peace, love, harmony, mutual respect, coexistence, and an inclusive approach globally," he remarked.

He also shared that the NLPD would host an event on Monday in connection with World Peace Day, as the actual day fell on a Sunday — a holiday — which is why the event was not scheduled on the day itself.

"Pakistan is striving to establish peace throughout the world, particularly in the region," he noted.

He expressed hope that by celebrating International Peace Day, we would be able to remind the general public — and ourselves — to spread peace and coexistence in our surroundings.

In an interview with APP, Zohaib Ch., Director of Planning & Promotion at the Pakistan Sadequain Foundation, said that on World Peace Day, he, on behalf of the Foundation, extends a heartfelt message of unity, harmony, and compassion.

"Peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice, understanding, and respect for human dignity," he added.

He believes that literary organizations and NGOs play a pivotal role in nurturing minds, inspiring dialogue, and building bridges between communities.

Through words, art, and collective action, he said, we can cultivate a culture of peace that transcends borders and differences.

"Let us renew our commitment to fostering a world where peace prevails over discord, and where love and empathy guide our actions. Together, let us strive to transform this vision into reality — for our present and for generations to come," he emphasized.

Talking to APP, Jamshaid Hussain, Chairperson of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, said that from August 14, 1947, to the year 2025, many people have lost their lives in the quest for peace. He highlighted that islam, too, gives a message of love and peace, and that Pakistan has always supported the global narrative of peace.

"Peace brings prosperity; peace ensures human rights. War only brings destruction and loss," he remarked.

Sher Zaman, Head of the Media and Communication Department at a prominent international humanitarian organization, told APP that as conflicts and divisions continue to cast shadows across the globe, it is important to remember that peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of justice, compassion, and dialogue.

“A safer and more humane world begins with our collective choice to build bridges, not walls,” he stressed.

He noted that as we honor this day, we must also recognize that peace begins within ourselves and extends to the communities around us. Small acts of kindness, respect, and cooperation, he said, can pave the way for greater harmony at both national and global levels.

It is pertinent to mention here that the theme for World Peace Day 2025 is "Act Now for a Peaceful World." This year's theme urges action against inequality and climate change to build a more peaceful world. The 2025 observance highlights the role of collective responsibility in fostering a just and peaceful society.

