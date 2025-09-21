Two Proclaimed Offenders In Murder Case Nabbed By ICT Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested two proclaimed offenders during a major operation conducted by Bhara Kahu Police team.
An official told APP on Sunday that the operation was carried out on a tip-off under the supervision of SHO Bhara Kahu Chaudhry Akhtar Zaman, leading to the arrest of two dangerous accused who had been evading law for a long time.
He said the accused were wanted in FIR No. 23/23, dated September 7, 2023, registered under sections 302, 324, 109, 34, and 506. Following the registration of the case, the proclaimed offenders had gone into hiding and were on the police’s wanted list.
He said the arrested offenders were identified as Wajahat, son of Nazar Khan, resident of Dhoke Badraham, Mouza Mela, Bhara Kahu, and Abdul Rasheed Ali, son of Nazar Khan, resident of Dhoke Badraham, Mouza Mela, Bhara Kahu.
He said the arrests were made through modern investigative techniques and intelligence-based information. The accused have been handed over to the investigation officer for further legal proceedings to bring the case to its logical conclusion.
He said police officials reiterated that operations against such criminal elements would continue to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property, and no one would be considered above the law.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti congratulates PPP’ s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on his 37th birthday32 seconds ago
-
Chief Minister takes notice of three transgenders murder in Memon Goth33 seconds ago
-
Maritime Minister links true peace with protecting oceans, marine life on World Peace Day33 seconds ago
-
PM underscores significance of unity for economic strength36 seconds ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders in murder case nabbed by ICT Police43 seconds ago
-
Sindh Minister Lal Chand Ukrani visits Jhulelal Mandir in Tando Adam,45 seconds ago
-
Literary organizations, NGOs underscore importance of promoting peace on 'World Peace Day'46 seconds ago
-
From virtue to viral: The moral dilemma of digital media on society50 seconds ago
-
PPP Cultural Wing pledges strategy for preservation, promotion of heritage56 seconds ago
-
Flood water refuses to recede, pump prices refuse to fall – communities share to endure the double ..58 seconds ago
-
35th death anniversary of folk singer Tufail Niazi observed11 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi Arabia defence agreement welcomed11 minutes ago