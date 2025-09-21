Open Menu

Two Proclaimed Offenders In Murder Case Nabbed By ICT Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Two proclaimed offenders in murder case nabbed by ICT Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested two proclaimed offenders during a major operation conducted by Bhara Kahu Police team.

An official told APP on Sunday that the operation was carried out on a tip-off under the supervision of SHO Bhara Kahu Chaudhry Akhtar Zaman, leading to the arrest of two dangerous accused who had been evading law for a long time.

He said the accused were wanted in FIR No. 23/23, dated September 7, 2023, registered under sections 302, 324, 109, 34, and 506. Following the registration of the case, the proclaimed offenders had gone into hiding and were on the police’s wanted list.

He said the arrested offenders were identified as Wajahat, son of Nazar Khan, resident of Dhoke Badraham, Mouza Mela, Bhara Kahu, and Abdul Rasheed Ali, son of Nazar Khan, resident of Dhoke Badraham, Mouza Mela, Bhara Kahu.

He said the arrests were made through modern investigative techniques and intelligence-based information. The accused have been handed over to the investigation officer for further legal proceedings to bring the case to its logical conclusion.

He said police officials reiterated that operations against such criminal elements would continue to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property, and no one would be considered above the law.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

1 hour ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

1 hour ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

2 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League ..

Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead

16 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outco ..

Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan