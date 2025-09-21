Sindh Minister Lal Chand Ukrani visits Jhulelal Mandir in Tando Adam,

(@FahadShabbir)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs and President of the PPP Sindh Minority Wing, Lal Chand Ukrani, visited the Jhulelal Mandir in Tando Adam on Sunday.

On the occasion, the minister inaugurated a previously approved development scheme for the temple and announced additional new schemes. He also inspected the temple’s library and the daily clinic, while appreciating the social services rendered by the Udero Lal Welfare Panchayat.

Speaking to the gathering, Ukrani reaffirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party would continue to extend every possible support for the welfare and uplift of minority communities in Sindh.

The Hindu Welfare Panchayat Tando Adam and Udero Lal Welfare Panchayat welcomed the provincial minister in a traditional manner, presenting him with a shawl, garlands, and a commemorative shield.

The ceremony was attended by community leaders and notables including Baba Raj Kumar, Gulab Rai, Ramesh Kumar, Seth Tekam Das, Dileep Goklani, Sahil Khatri among others.

