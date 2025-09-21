Pak-Saudi Arabia defence agreement welcomed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Bahawalpur chapter and former Chairman of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Authority, Hammad Nadeem Mirani, has welcomed the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

In a press release issued here, Mirani praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, for finalizing the historic defense pact. He said, “The enemies of both nations will now think twice before committing any act of aggression.

Mirani emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed strong bilateral relations for decades, and this new defence agreement will further deepen their strategic partnership. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan is steadily progressing towards development and prosperity.