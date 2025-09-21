Open Menu

Pak-Saudi Arabia Defence Agreement Welcomed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Pak-Saudi Arabia defence agreement welcomed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Bahawalpur chapter and former Chairman of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Authority, Hammad Nadeem Mirani, has welcomed the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

In a press release issued here, Mirani praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, for finalizing the historic defense pact. He said, “The enemies of both nations will now think twice before committing any act of aggression.

Mirani emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed strong bilateral relations for decades, and this new defence agreement will further deepen their strategic partnership. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan is steadily progressing towards development and prosperity.

Recent Stories

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

53 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

1 hour ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

2 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League ..

Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outco ..

Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan