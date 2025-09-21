- Home
- Pakistan
- Maritime Minister links true peace with protecting oceans, marine life on World Peace Day
Maritime Minister Links True Peace With Protecting Oceans, Marine Life On World Peace Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said on Sunday that real peace goes beyond the absence of conflict and must include protecting oceans and the marine species that inhabit them, from sharks and turtles to coral reefs and mangroves.
Speaking on the occasion of World Peace Day, Junaid Chaudhry said peace “is about living in balance with nature,” adding that Pakistan’s coastal health is directly tied to the livelihoods of its people, said a press release.
“If our oceans are not healthy, both marine animals and coastal communities suffer,” he warned.
The minister highlighted threats facing endangered turtles, overfished sharks, fragile coral reefs around Churna Island, and mangrove forests along shoreline. He noted that turtles are at risk from poaching, pollution and habitat destruction, while sharks including whale sharks need protection to preserve balance in ocean ecosystems.
Coral reefs, he said, not only host rich marine biodiversity but also shield coastal areas during storms.
Mangroves, which line much of coast, serve as natural buffers, store carbon and sustain fish stocks.
Junaid Chaudhry outlined government initiatives aimed at strengthening marine protection, including expanding protected areas, restoring mangroves, enforcing stricter fishing rules and cracking down on illegal practices. He urged citizens, policymakers and media to play their part by reducing plastic waste and supporting conservation efforts.
“Oceans absorb carbon, regulate temperatures and reduce disaster risks,” he said. “Protecting marine life is also protecting our future in a changing climate.”
Calling for global cooperation, the minister said peace among nations must go hand in hand with safeguarding the planet’s ecosystems. He reaffirmed government’s commitment to its maritime heritage: “A peaceful world is one where sharks swim freely, turtles nest safely, coral reefs shine bright, mangroves stand strong, and our oceans continue to support generations to come.”
Recent Stories
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti congratulates PPP’ s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on his 37th birthday32 seconds ago
-
Chief Minister takes notice of three transgenders murder in Memon Goth33 seconds ago
-
Maritime Minister links true peace with protecting oceans, marine life on World Peace Day33 seconds ago
-
PM underscores significance of unity for economic strength36 seconds ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders in murder case nabbed by ICT Police43 seconds ago
-
Sindh Minister Lal Chand Ukrani visits Jhulelal Mandir in Tando Adam,45 seconds ago
-
Literary organizations, NGOs underscore importance of promoting peace on 'World Peace Day'46 seconds ago
-
From virtue to viral: The moral dilemma of digital media on society50 seconds ago
-
PPP Cultural Wing pledges strategy for preservation, promotion of heritage56 seconds ago
-
Flood water refuses to recede, pump prices refuse to fall – communities share to endure the double ..58 seconds ago
-
35th death anniversary of folk singer Tufail Niazi observed11 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi Arabia defence agreement welcomed11 minutes ago