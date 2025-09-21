Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Three Transgenders Murder In Memon Goth
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the murder of three transgenders in Memon Goth, here on Sunday.
He has issued orders to the IG Police to immediately arrest the killers.
Murad said that the killers of transgenders should be arrested at all costs and a report should be submitted to him.
He said, 'Transgenders are the oppressed section of the society.'
He further said that the state will not tolerate the killing of any oppressed and innocent citizen.
Recent Stories
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti congratulates PPP’ s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on his 37th birthday19 seconds ago
-
Chief Minister takes notice of three transgenders murder in Memon Goth20 seconds ago
-
Maritime Minister links true peace with protecting oceans, marine life on World Peace Day20 seconds ago
-
PM underscores significance of unity for economic strength23 seconds ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders in murder case nabbed by ICT Police30 seconds ago
-
Sindh Minister Lal Chand Ukrani visits Jhulelal Mandir in Tando Adam,32 seconds ago
-
Literary organizations, NGOs underscore importance of promoting peace on 'World Peace Day'33 seconds ago
-
From virtue to viral: The moral dilemma of digital media on society37 seconds ago
-
PPP Cultural Wing pledges strategy for preservation, promotion of heritage43 seconds ago
-
Flood water refuses to recede, pump prices refuse to fall – communities share to endure the double ..45 seconds ago
-
35th death anniversary of folk singer Tufail Niazi observed11 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi Arabia defence agreement welcomed11 minutes ago