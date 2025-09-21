Open Menu

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Three Transgenders Murder In Memon Goth

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of three transgenders murder in Memon Goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the murder of three transgenders in Memon Goth, here on Sunday.

He has issued orders to the IG Police to immediately arrest the killers.

Murad said that the killers of transgenders should be arrested at all costs and a report should be submitted to him.

He said, 'Transgenders are the oppressed section of the society.'

He further said that the state will not tolerate the killing of any oppressed and innocent citizen.

