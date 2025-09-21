PPP Cultural Wing Pledges Strategy For Preservation, Promotion Of Heritage
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Cultural Wing, Sanghar district, held its introductory meeting under the chairmanship of district president Abdul Sattar Khaskheli. The session was attended by senior vice president Ghulam Muhammad Saand, vice president Bhai Khan Laghari, general secretary Mir Hasan Nuhri, along with a large number of office-bearers and workers.
The meeting discussed in detail the identification of ancient and cultural sites in Sanghar, their preservation, and ways to transfer this heritage to the younger generation.
It was decided that the PPP Cultural Wing would devise a comprehensive strategy at the district level. Under this plan, cultural sites will be identified and documented, local traditions will be highlighted, and seminars, exhibitions, and events will be organized to raise cultural awareness among the public.
Youth will also be provided with a platform to actively participate in cultural activities.
Addressing the meeting, Abdul Sattar Khaskheli, Ghulam Muhammad Saand, Bhai Khan Laghari, Mir Hasan Nuhri, and other leaders said the PPP Cultural Wing is committed to promoting Sindh’s culture in line with the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. They stressed that cultural heritage is not only a historical asset but also an integral part of national identity, and its protection is the responsibility of every citizen.
The meeting concluded with a pledge that the PPP Cultural Wing will strive to highlight Sanghar’s cultural heritage at both the national and international level.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti congratulates PPP’ s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on his 37th birthday6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister takes notice of three transgenders murder in Memon Goth6 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister links true peace with protecting oceans, marine life on World Peace Day6 minutes ago
-
PM underscores significance of unity for economic strength6 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders in murder case nabbed by ICT Police7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister Lal Chand Ukrani visits Jhulelal Mandir in Tando Adam,7 minutes ago
-
Literary organizations, NGOs underscore importance of promoting peace on 'World Peace Day'7 minutes ago
-
From virtue to viral: The moral dilemma of digital media on society7 minutes ago
-
PPP Cultural Wing pledges strategy for preservation, promotion of heritage7 minutes ago
-
Flood water refuses to recede, pump prices refuse to fall – communities share to endure the double ..7 minutes ago
-
35th death anniversary of folk singer Tufail Niazi observed17 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi Arabia defence agreement welcomed17 minutes ago