PPP Cultural Wing pledges strategy for preservation, promotion of heritage

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Cultural Wing, Sanghar district, held its introductory meeting under the chairmanship of district president Abdul Sattar Khaskheli. The session was attended by senior vice president Ghulam Muhammad Saand, vice president Bhai Khan Laghari, general secretary Mir Hasan Nuhri, along with a large number of office-bearers and workers.

The meeting discussed in detail the identification of ancient and cultural sites in Sanghar, their preservation, and ways to transfer this heritage to the younger generation.

It was decided that the PPP Cultural Wing would devise a comprehensive strategy at the district level. Under this plan, cultural sites will be identified and documented, local traditions will be highlighted, and seminars, exhibitions, and events will be organized to raise cultural awareness among the public.

Youth will also be provided with a platform to actively participate in cultural activities.

Addressing the meeting, Abdul Sattar Khaskheli, Ghulam Muhammad Saand, Bhai Khan Laghari, Mir Hasan Nuhri, and other leaders said the PPP Cultural Wing is committed to promoting Sindh’s culture in line with the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. They stressed that cultural heritage is not only a historical asset but also an integral part of national identity, and its protection is the responsibility of every citizen.

The meeting concluded with a pledge that the PPP Cultural Wing will strive to highlight Sanghar’s cultural heritage at both the national and international level.

