37 small dams constructed, designs of seven projects completed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) To avert floods and waste of rainy water, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government constructed 37 small and medium dams while 24 are being built in different rivers and water channels while designs of seven dams completed in the province.

The Directorate of Small Dams of the Irrigation Department’s spokesman told APP on Tuesday that 37 small and medium dams were constructed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including 15 operated by the provincial government and 11 supervised by WAPDA.

Similarly, 19 dams were constructed in merged districts having 0.1377 million-acre cultivated (CCA) and 0.3414 Acres Feet (AF) water storage capacity. He said 24 small dams with accumulative water storage capacity of 75,008 AF having 49,523 acres CCA were being built in different districts of KP under the Federal government’s PSDP program.

Besides completion of Pezu dam in Lakki Marwat, Khattak Bandhan dam in Kohat, and Makh Banda dam in Karak by the federal government, he said Ichar and Manchura dams at Mansehra, Chashma Akora Khel dam in Karak, Sarozai dam in Hangu, Sanam dam in Lower Dir, Bada dam and Ulta dam in Swabi were also constructed jointly by the federal and provincial governments.

Similarly, seven medium dams including Bara dam in Khyber, Tank Zam in Tank, Shiekh Haider Zam, Chaudwan Zam, Daraban, and Kora Nullah in DIKhan and Larzan small dam in Tank with water storage capacity of 520,884 AF covering 171,748 CCA besides 31.5-megawatt power generation capacity were in design stage.

The designs of seven medium dams including Barwasa and Sher Dara Swabi, Sumri Payan Kohat, Surkhaway Mardan, Naki Nowshera, Shaheed Banda Charssadda and Tora Warae Hangu having a total accumulative water storage capacity of 13,014 AF with 14,935 acres CCA were completed.