4 Booked For Power Pilferage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the task force raided various areas of the district and caught the accused for stealing electricity from main lines and through meter tampering.
The task force imposed Rs 492,414 fine on pilferers.
On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused.
