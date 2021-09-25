4 factories sealed over spreading environmental pollution

The district administration and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a joint operation sealed four factories in Industrial Estate Hayatabad over a charge of creating pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a joint operation sealed four factories in Industrial Estate Hayatabad over a charge of creating pollution.

The crackdown on industrial units operating in violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of EPA in Peshawar division has been launched on the special directives of Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Several factories have been sealed during the operation.

In connection with the crackdown, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Habibullah along with the officers of EPA inspected various factories at Hayatabad Industrial Estate and sealed four units over emission of injurious smoke and pollution of environment.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood has directed the administrative officers for conducting inspection of factories through the district and taking action over violation of the SOPs of Environment Department.