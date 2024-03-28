4 Miners Killed After Coal Mine Collapsed In Kurram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The deadly explosion in a coal mine in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed the lives of at least four miners.
The incident, believed to have been caused by gas saturation, led to the collapse of the mine.
Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas filling in the mine located in a remote area of Kurram.
The victims, identified as Shahrukh Khan, Danish Khan, and brothers Sharinzada, were from Swat.
An investigation is currently being carried out to determine the exact reasons behind the tragedy.
Recent Stories
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SRA member arrested by CTD10 minutes ago
-
Unique Group holds inter-schools Qira'at competitions10 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 367 connections of defaulters20 minutes ago
-
Over 800 primary students take dictation test29 minutes ago
-
Education deptt announces spring vacations from April 1 to 829 minutes ago
-
IFA cracks down on fake butter factory: 500 kg seized30 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan30 minutes ago
-
Steps to be taken to increase disable quota in government jobs: CM Advisor30 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy for safeguarding country's maritime interests40 minutes ago
-
New waste management system to be applied in Bahawalpur Division49 minutes ago
-
Ring Road-SL3 to become functional before Eid: minister49 minutes ago
-
Abdul Wahab Munshi appointed as Focal person HCBA Hyderabad49 minutes ago