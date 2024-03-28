4 miners killed after coal mine collapsed in Kurram

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The deadly explosion in a coal mine in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed the lives of at least four miners.

The incident, believed to have been caused by gas saturation, led to the collapse of the mine.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas filling in the mine located in a remote area of Kurram.

The victims, identified as Shahrukh Khan, Danish Khan, and brothers Sharinzada, were from Swat.

An investigation is currently being carried out to determine the exact reasons behind the tragedy.