4 Shopkeepers Held For Opening Shops At Procession's Route

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 11:50 AM

4 shopkeepers held for opening shops at procession's route

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have arrested four shopkeepers on the charge of violating Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by opening their shops on the route of mourning procession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Sheikh Afzaal Ahmad, Naeem Iqbal, Tanveer Ahmad and Saqlain Liaquat opened their mart and mutton shops on the route of mourning procession in Haidari Chowk and Rehman Chowk Madina Town.

Therefore, Madina Town police arrested these four shopkeepers and locked them behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

