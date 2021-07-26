UrduPoint.com
40 More Surfaced Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

40 more surfaced positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :About 40 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29169 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 923400 people were screened for the virus till July 26 out of which 40 more were reported positive.

As many as 28029 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 326 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

