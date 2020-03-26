41 persons arrested, shops sealed over violation of section 144 in Quetta

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Quetta Nida Kazmi apprehended 41 persons and sealed several shops over violation of section 144 during crackdown in respective areas of the City on Thursday

She told APP that on special directive of Deputy Commissioner, the crackdown was started in respective areas to ensure implementation of isection 144 in the areas to control the spread of pandemic virus.

At least 41 persons were arrested and several shops have been sealed after founding them in violation of 144 sections in the area during operation, she said saying that such action would be continued in the areas so that people would be forced to remain indoors for defeating the challenge of the virus.

AC Nida Kazmi also appealed citizens that they should follow government's precautionary measures against the virus and they remain their homes despite avoiding from rush places in order to combat the epidemic virus.