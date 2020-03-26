UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

41 Persons Arrested, Shops Sealed Over Violation Of Section 144 In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:14 PM

41 persons arrested, shops sealed over violation of section 144 in Quetta

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Quetta Nida Kazmi apprehended 41 persons and sealed several shops over violation of section 144 during crackdown in respective areas of the City on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Quetta Nida Kazmi apprehended 41 persons and sealed several shops over violation of section 144 during crackdown in respective areas of the City on Thursday.

She told APP that on special directive of Deputy Commissioner, the crackdown was started in respective areas to ensure implementation of isection 144 in the areas to control the spread of pandemic virus.

At least 41 persons were arrested and several shops have been sealed after founding them in violation of 144 sections in the area during operation, she said saying that such action would be continued in the areas so that people would be forced to remain indoors for defeating the challenge of the virus.

AC Nida Kazmi also appealed citizens that they should follow government's precautionary measures against the virus and they remain their homes despite avoiding from rush places in order to combat the epidemic virus.

Related Topics

Quetta From Government

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

3 minutes ago

The fear of being infected by the coronavirus has ..

7 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis feel confident that corona ..

8 minutes ago

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

11 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.