42 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:38 PM

42 criminals arrested in faisalabad

The police arrested 42 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested 42 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that the police arrested 18 drug traffickers and recovered 6 kilograms chars,367 liters liquor from their possession besides nabbing 14 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.

15520/-.

Similarly, the police also arrested two illicit weapon holders and recovered one kalashnikov, one pistol, one rifle and a number of bullets from their possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

