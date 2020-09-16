42 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:38 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested 42 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district during the past 24 hours.
A spokesman said on Wednesday that the police arrested 18 drug traffickers and recovered 6 kilograms chars,367 liters liquor from their possession besides nabbing 14 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.
15520/-.
Similarly, the police also arrested two illicit weapon holders and recovered one kalashnikov, one pistol, one rifle and a number of bullets from their possession.