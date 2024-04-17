Open Menu

423 Held For Selling Expensive Roti/naan In 2 Days Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) As many as 423 people have been arrested during inspection of over 10,000 locations across Punjab for selling expensive roti/naan, while Rs 6 million fine was imposed.

Punjab Food Minister Biala Yasin and Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari revealed this in a joint press conference at DGPR headquarters, here on Wednesday.

They said that it was a mission to provide roti at affordable price to people, and the government would make the campaign successful. For the first time in the history of the country, the price of flour had been reduced remarkably and its fruits would be passed on to the public, they said.

The food minister said that roti and naan were available at notified prices at 80 per cent places in Punjab, due to efforts made by the administration. He said that before reducing the prices of roti and naan, the Department of Industry, Agriculture and Food worked out on all the statistics and notified the new rates.

The food minister further said the sole objective of the PML-N government was to provide relief to people and the government was committed to further reducing the price of roti as per the instructions of the Punjab chief minister.

He said wheat procurement drive would be on merit and the government will give all possible relief to the farmer. The Food Minister said that the notified price of wheat is Rs 3900 per 40Kg for which the moisture content has been kept up to 10pc. Punjab is fulfilling the wheat requirement of the whole country performing the role of elder brother. The government is bringing a historic package for farmers in the form of Kissan Card, which will reduce the cost of agricultural input and ultimately bring relief to every citizen as the price of crops decreases.

