5 dead, 980 injured in 910 road accidents in Punjab

At least five people were killed and 980 injured in 910 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :At least five people were killed and 980 injured in 910 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 550 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 430 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Data showed that 396 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 152 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. Statistics show that 251 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 259 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 64 victims.

According to the data 707 motorbikes, 131 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 37 vans, 09 passenger buses, 21 trucksand 105 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.