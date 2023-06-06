5 held, huge amount of drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five accused drug traffickers recovering over 3.2-kilogram heroin worth around Rs 20 million from them during different operations conducted in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Gulsher Khan stopped a suspected car bearing registration number (LEA-7771) for checking.

The police checked the three persons riding over the car namely Muhammad Shahid son of Muhamad Khan Khakwani, a resident of Bhakkar, Gulzaman, and Inayat Ullah sons of Saawan Awan, residents of Chawdhwan.

During the car inspection, the police recovered three-kilogram of heroin from the hidden cavities of the car which was being smuggled to Bhakkar.

The police arrested all three accused smugglers after registering a case against them and started further investigation.

In other operations, the Cantt police arrested two other accused drug dealers namely Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Saleem, a resident of Tauseefabad, and Aafreen Shah son of Liaquat Hussain, a resident of Basti Dirkhana-wali besides recovering 135 and 66 grams of heroin from them respectively.

The police registered separate cases against them.