5 killed, 843 injured in 766 accidents in Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed while 843 sustained injuries in 766 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources here on Thursday said that out of total injured, 463 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas 380 minor injured were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 353 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 106 pedestrians, and 389 passengers were among the victims of these traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 212 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 200 persons placing Lahore at the top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Multan with 53 RTCs and 58 victims.

According to the data 625 motorbikes, 108 auto rickshaws, 79 motorcars, 27 vans, 12 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 101 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

