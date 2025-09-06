Open Menu

Comprehensive Security Plan Devised For Milad Processions And Gatherings

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 12:10 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The police have announced a detailed security plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations in the city to ensure peaceful conduct of processions and religious gatherings.

The police spokesperson Tariq Jutt said here on Friday that on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), a full security program has been finalized. According to plan, more than 4,600 police officers and personnel were deployed across Faisalabad for the security of processions and Milad gatherings.

Walk-through gates would be installed at entry points to check all participants while CCTV cameras would be used to monitor activities along procession routes and venues.

A central control room has also been established to provide real-time surveillance and coordination of security arrangements.

Elite Force and Dolphin Force units would carry out continuous patrols on procession routes to ensure vigilance, he added.

Meanwhile, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar urged the citizens to promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the nearest police station or the police helpline.

All available resources would be utilized to protect lives and property of the public and the people would be enabled to participate in the sacred celebrations with peace of mind, he added.

