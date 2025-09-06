60th Defence, Martyrs Day: CJCSC, Service Chiefs pay tribute to martyrs, their families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff; General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC); Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan pay tribute and offer their deepest respect to the valiant martyrs and their families on the 60th Defence and Martyrs' Day.

“September 6, 1965, epitomizes the unflinching resolve and unshakeable spirit of the Pakistani nation. On this historic day, our brave soldiers, with the support of nation, stood like an insurmountable wall against blatant aggression, thwarting the nefarious designs of an enemy far superior in arms and numbers. The feats of heroic valour and sacrifice left an indelible message on the sands of time, that a united nation can never be defeated,” said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The courage of our fearless heroes continues to inspire future generations and their legacy shall live on forever.

Today, the nation honours and salutes its martyrs, its ghazis and their resilient families who have offered unparalleled sacrifices for the security of this great country.

Apart from standing resolute against external aggression and terrorism, the Armed Forces of Pakistan have always supported the people of Pakistan in calamities and natural disasters as well. The Armed Forces will extend all out support to the victims of ongoing floods across Pakistan and will celebrate the Defence and Martyrs Day with utmost humility.

“Today, we reaffirm our pledge to uphold the sacred responsibility entrusted to us by the nation. Pakistan Armed Forces remain ever vigilant and prepared to defend the country against all kinds of threats. Any attempt to disrupt our hard-earned peace will be met with a befitting and decisive response. May Allah Almighty continue to bless Pakistan with peace, stability and strength. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad Pakistan Hamesha Paindabad,” it further said.