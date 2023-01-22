56 shopkeepers booked over illicit gas decanting in 3 weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 56 shopkeepers were booked during last three weeks on charge of decanting LPG in cylinders and sale of loose diesel and petrol in various parts of Faisalabad.

In a statement here on Sunday, Civil Defence officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said that civil defense team took action against illicit gas decanting and sale of loose petrol and diesel on mini shops and sealed 70 illegal shops and oil stations besides demolishing structures of 16 mini pumps during last 21 days.

The teams also got FIRs lodged against 56 shopkeepers in addition to confiscating their machinery and other equipments.

Giving some details, he said that 12 FIRs were got registered in Sargodha Road police station, 10 in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, 7 in Mansoorabad police station, 6 in Millat Town police station, 3 each in Civil Lines, Gulberg, Raza Abad and D-Type Colony police stations, 2 each in Jhang Bazaar, Saman Abad and Factory Area police stations while one FIR was got lodged each in People's Colony, Nishat Abad and Madina Town police stations.

He further said that 24 challans were submitted in the Court of Judicial Magistrates and they imposed a total fine of Rs.90,000/- on the accused.