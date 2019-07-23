614,918 pilgrims reaches in Saudi Arabia till Monday

Islamabad:A total of 614,918 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom till Monday evening, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) .

The Jawazat talking to Saudi Gazette said the number of pilgrims arriving by air stood at 596,719, by land 11,551, and by sea 6,648.Jawazat at Al-Wadiadh receives Yemenis The Jawazat at Al-Wadiah border crossing point received pilgrims arriving from Yemen. They were received warmly with gifts and roses. Their entry procedures via the border crossing point were completed with ease.

The Director of Passports in Najran Province Maj. Gen. Dr. Sulaiman Bin Saleh Al-Sulaiman also said that the Jawazat at the border crossing point had completed preparations to receive pilgrims who have arrived to perform Haj this year.

A terminal was prepared for their arrival and it was supported with well-trained and qualified staff in Haj works and high-tech modern technology to detect forgery, advanced computers and sophisticated biometric equipment to ensure speedy and easy entry procedures for the pilgrims.