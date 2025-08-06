Open Menu

62,500 Houses Built In 6 Months Under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' Scheme: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 10:02 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced on Wednesday a major milestone in the government’s flagship housing initiative, 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar', declaring that 62,500 houses have been completed within just six months — marking a significant step toward her promise of providing shelter to the province’s homeless population

Speaking at the launch of a new phase of the project at Expo Centre Lahore on Wednesday, she said the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' project stands out in terms of speed, quality, and timely completion. The Punjab government has set a new precedent in Pakistan’s history by delivering thousands of homes in record time.

She highlighted that under the 5- to 10-marla housing scheme, interest-free loans worth over Rs. 74 billion have been provided so far. More than 37,000 families have already received two loan installments, while over 52,000 houses are currently under construction.

CM Maryam Nawaz also praised the public’s commitment to the scheme, noting a record-breaking 99.9 percent loan repayment rate. She reiterated her earlier promise of constructing 100,000 houses annually, adding “We are on track to meet our target by December this year. In the new phase, not only will the Punjab government build the houses, it will also provide the land for them.”

