- Home
- Pakistan
- 62,500 houses built in 6 months under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Na ..
62,500 Houses Built In 6 Months Under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' Scheme: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 10:02 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced on Wednesday a major milestone in the government’s flagship housing initiative, 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar', declaring that 62,500 houses have been completed within just six months — marking a significant step toward her promise of providing shelter to the province’s homeless population
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced on Wednesday a major milestone in the government’s flagship housing initiative, 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar', declaring that 62,500 houses have been completed within just six months — marking a significant step toward her promise of providing shelter to the province’s homeless population.
Speaking at the launch of a new phase of the project at Expo Centre Lahore on Wednesday, she said the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' project stands out in terms of speed, quality, and timely completion. The Punjab government has set a new precedent in Pakistan’s history by delivering thousands of homes in record time.
She highlighted that under the 5- to 10-marla housing scheme, interest-free loans worth over Rs. 74 billion have been provided so far. More than 37,000 families have already received two loan installments, while over 52,000 houses are currently under construction.
CM Maryam Nawaz also praised the public’s commitment to the scheme, noting a record-breaking 99.9 percent loan repayment rate. She reiterated her earlier promise of constructing 100,000 houses annually, adding “We are on track to meet our target by December this year. In the new phase, not only will the Punjab government build the houses, it will also provide the land for them.”
Recent Stories
Lahore receives scattered rain
Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting
RDA removes 35 illegal constructions along Nullah Lai
New Immigration Counters Set Up at Airports to Facilitate Foreign Travelers
Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal reviews 2D barcode system execut ..
Corruption scam of Rs 1.24b unveiled in APP; I will take up it personally, says ..
Karachi-Sukkur Train Service on cards to facilitate inter-city travel
PFA closes restaurant on Murree Expressway for unhygienic conditions
62,500 houses built in 6 months under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme: Punjab Chie ..
11 suspects arrested in vehicle theft crackdown
LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Gujrat Small Industries Estate
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT trai ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting2 minutes ago
-
RDA removes 35 illegal constructions along Nullah Lai2 minutes ago
-
New Immigration Counters Set Up at Airports to Facilitate Foreign Travelers2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal reviews 2D barcode system execution2 minutes ago
-
Corruption scam of Rs 1.24b unveiled in APP; I will take up it personally, says Federal Minister for ..4 minutes ago
-
Karachi-Sukkur Train Service on cards to facilitate inter-city travel4 minutes ago
-
PFA closes restaurant on Murree Expressway for unhygienic conditions4 minutes ago
-
62,500 houses built in 6 months under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Na ..4 minutes ago
-
11 suspects arrested in vehicle theft crackdown4 minutes ago
-
LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Gujrat Small Industries Estate8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT train in Lahore8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium at UHS8 minutes ago