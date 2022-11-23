65 power pilferers arrested in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 65 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 54,702 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.3 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.