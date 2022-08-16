6,513 villages electrified in fiscal year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 6,513 villages have been electrified besides providing 1,388,939 connections to the consumers during the last fiscal year 2021-22 by the various power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Officials sources told that in addition to the village electrification and providing connections to the consumers, the 132 kV distribution lines lines were extended by 1,473 km during the said period.

Sharing details of the villages electrification, out of total 2,933 villages were electrified by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 1231 Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO), 450 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), 416 Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO), 70 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), 279 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), 719 Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and 220 Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO).

Similarly, FESCO provided 240,438 new connections to the consumers, GEPCO 210,100, IESCO 116,797, MEPCO 352,712, LESCO 289,113, PESCO 131,371 and QESCO 10,0009 during the said period.

