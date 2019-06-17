67000 children to be enrolled in second shift schooling system: Ziaullah Bangash

Adviser to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that 67000 out-of-school children would be enrolled in first phase of second shift schooling system being launched in government schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said that 67000 out-of-school children would be enrolled in first phase of second shift schooling system being launched in government schools.

In a statement, he said it would help bring those children to schools , who remained out-of-school due to poverty and shortage of seats during morning classes.

He hoped this second shift program in the province will help increase enrollment, adding it would help cope with shortage of educational institutions to a great extent as construction of a new school takes almost two to three year time.

An amount of Rs 32.2 million has been earmarked for first phase to be initiated in Peshawar, the program would be extended to other parts of province in second stage.

The KP government has taken number of initiatives to enhance enrollment in schools along with improving standard of education at Primary and secondary level.