68 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Published April 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 68 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 68 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 126,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against four of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

