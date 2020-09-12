UrduPoint.com
69 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Saturday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away one more life in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 97,602 after registration of 69 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday, so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,215 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Gujranwala, 3 in Sialkot, 4 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 7 in Multan, 3 in Faisalabad,1 in Chiniot, 2 in Mianwali, 2 in Bhakkar, 2 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 1 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,055,216 tests for COVID-19 so far while 94,268 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in aday to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus,the health care department urged the citizens.

