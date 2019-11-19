7 killed in mini truck-bus collision near Pakpattan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Seven persons died while nine others critically wounded in a bus, mini truck collision near Arifwala Tehsil of Pakpattan District in the Punjab on early Tuesday Morning.

The accident near occurred at 17 EBK in Pakpattan district which claimed seven lives on the spot whereas nine other reported in critical condition, ptv news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 and local police reached at the spot after the incident.

They shifted bodies and the injured to DHQ Hospital in Pakpattan.