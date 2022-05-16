700 power pilferers nabbed in first 15-days of May

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 700 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in first 15-days of May, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 700 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in first 15-days of May, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,266,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 19.4 million fine was imposed while FIR were registered against 30 thieves over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.