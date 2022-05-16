UrduPoint.com

700 Power Pilferers Nabbed In First 15-days Of May

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 08:33 PM

700 power pilferers nabbed in first 15-days of May

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 700 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in first 15-days of May, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 700 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in first 15-days of May, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,266,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 19.4 million fine was imposed while FIR were registered against 30 thieves over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari May FIR Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Govt strives to create business conducive environm ..

Govt strives to create business conducive environment: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 10,000 intoxicated tablets, over 37 kg ..

ANF seizes 10,000 intoxicated tablets, over 37 kg narcotics; held 3 accused

2 minutes ago
 French Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne to Be Appoin ..

French Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne to Be Appointed as New Prime Minister - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Man held for torturing wife

Man held for torturing wife

2 minutes ago
 Tanveer visits VVIP block of Jammu Kashmir House; ..

Tanveer visits VVIP block of Jammu Kashmir House; dismays over substandard const ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine b ..

Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine braces for eastern assault

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.