704 new corona cases, 13 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked citizens to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety from the second wave of coronavirus.

In a statement on Monday, the CM said 704 new cases and 13 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours in the province while 16,777 were also tested during this period.

Meanwhile, the total number of active corona cases has reached 52,22 as 3,310,924 have so far been tested in the province. A total of 5,363 have died of the corona, added the CM.