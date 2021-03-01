UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

704 New Corona Cases, 13 Deaths Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:50 PM

704 new corona cases, 13 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked citizens to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety from the second wave of coronavirus.

In a statement on Monday, the CM said 704 new cases and 13 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours in the province while 16,777 were also tested during this period.

Meanwhile, the total number of active corona cases has reached 52,22 as 3,310,924 have so far been tested in the province. A total of 5,363 have died of the corona, added the CM.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Died From Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kenyan chamber of commerce to open its office in S ..

41 minutes ago

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

2 hours ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.