72 Liquor Bottles Recovered From Car
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Police arrested a suspect with 72 bottles of liquor during special checking in the area of Kotli-Loharan here on Friday.
According to Kotli-Loharan police,the team during patrolling intercepted a car and recovered 72 bottles of liquor from the possession of the accused driver Adeel.
Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.
