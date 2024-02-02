Open Menu

72 Liquor Bottles Recovered From Car

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM

72 liquor bottles recovered from car

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Police arrested a suspect with 72 bottles of liquor during special checking in the area of Kotli-Loharan here on Friday.

According to Kotli-Loharan police,the team during patrolling intercepted a car and recovered 72 bottles of liquor from the possession of the accused driver Adeel.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.

