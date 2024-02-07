8 Killed, 10 Injured In Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KHANOZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Eight persons on Wednesday were killed and 10 others injured in a blast took place outside an independent candidate's office in Khanozai area of Pishin district.
Levies sources confirmed attack targeted election office of former provincial Minister Asfandyar Khan Kakar in PB-47 constituency.
Rescue teams have started operation and shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), they added.
The Pishin assistant commissioner said the critical injured would be shifted to Quetta.
Levies officials started investigation.
