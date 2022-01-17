UrduPoint.com

85 % Schoolchildren Vaccinated: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Published January 17, 2022

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that 85 percent school going children in the stipulated vaccination age group had been vaccinated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that 85 percent school going children in the stipulated vaccination age group had been vaccinated.

The Health Minister said this during National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) video conference joined from the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar while Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan was also present in the meeting. Education and Health Ministers of all provinces as well as top officials also joined the meeting through video link.

During the meeting, the Health Minister shared the COVID-19 pandemic situation and vaccination status in the province while Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas shared the latest vaccination figures of teachers and students at educational institutions of Punjab.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that very soon the target of 100 percent vaccination of the people of the province would be achieved, adding that corona situation in the province was under control yet.

She informed the meeting that Punjab Health department had administered at least two vaccine doses to 57 percent population of Punjab, adding that overall 46 million people had been vaccinated across the province.

She said that in the first phase of the Reach Every Door (RED) campaign, more than 14 million people were vaccinated, adding that the phase-II of the RED campaign would be continued in Lahore and Faisalabad till January 31.

She said the Punjab government were enforcing compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the province as per NCOC directions.

She said, "We have to take preventive measures in the wake of the spread of Omicron variant", adding that adequate resources were available for treatment of patients at Punjab hospitals.

