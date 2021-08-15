89 new cases of Coronavirus were registered in district Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus situation in District Mansehra became crucial on Sunday as 89 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 4763 where the number of active cases was 648.

Yesterday, six schools of district Mansehra were sealed due to the Coronavirus positive cases in students and teaching staff while during last 24 hours, 21 new cases were reported from educational institutions.

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases from educational institutions of district Manshera was 1040 where the number of COVID-19 active cases in the education sector was 151.

On one side, Coronavirus situation in district Mansehra was worsening and on the other side, the masses are totally ignoring use of face masks and social distancing.

In district Mansehra, 110784 Coronavirus tests have been conducted, out of which, 103662 were cleared while the reports of 986 which may increase the ratio of Coronavirus patients in the district.

The total number of admitted patients in district Mansehra was 81 including 228 patients of Tehsil Mansehra, 150 from Tehsil Balakot, 186 from Tehsil Baffa Pakhal and 24 from Tehsil Oghi.