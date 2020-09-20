UrduPoint.com
9 Arrested On Violation Of Renting Laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

9 arrested on violation of renting laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The police here on Sunday registered cases separately against hotel manager and tenants for not providing required information to the relevant police station.

As per detail, Civil Line police raided and arrested the tenant Azhar ul Haq, Usman Ghani, Azhar Mehmood, Ahsan Abbas, Makhdom Syed Mumtaz Shah, Muhammad Hafeez, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Ihsan Mehmood, Raees Gul and Zubair Mehmood on the violation of renting laws and residing illegally.

According to a police spokesman, the cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

