9 dead, 1,110 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 1,110 others injured in 1,060 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 report, released here on Thursday.

As many as 641 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 469 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 542 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians and 460 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 272 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 300 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 95 in Multan with 97 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 75 accidents and 91 victims.

According to the data, 923 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 26 vans, 10 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 93 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.