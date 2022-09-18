KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, who is also the Chairman Regional Transport Authority Karachi, on Sunday notified 9 routes of People's Intra District Bus Service.

"It is notified for the information of general public that the 9 routes are classified for operations of People's Intra-District Bus Service under Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Transport Department and National Radio Telecommunication corporation," according to the notification.

As per detail of notification, the Route 1- is stretched from Khokhrapar No-1 to KPT Tower via Saudabad, RCD Ground, Model Colony, Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drig Road Station, PAF Base Faisal, Lal Kothi , Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Metropole, Press Club, Arts Council, Jang Press, City Station to Tower; Route 2- North Karachi - Indus Hospital via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, Nipa, Johar Mor, Drig Road, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and upto Landhi Road; Route 3. Nagan Chowrangi - Singar Chowrangi via Inda Mor, North Nazimabad Town, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Town, Liaquatabad 10, Isa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road , KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi;Route 4- North Karachi - Dockyard via New Karachi, University Link Road, Motorway M9, Al Asif Square, Ayesha Manzil, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad 10, Lalu Khet, Guru Mandir, Society Chowrangi, Empress Market, Sindh High Court , Arts Council, I.

I. Chandragarh Road, Tower; Route 5- Surjani Town- Masroor via Shafiq Mor, KMDC, Ziauddin Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Musa Colony, Mangho Peer, Site Area, Gulbai; Route 6 - Gulshan-e- Bihar Orangi - Sangar Chowrangi via Orangi Town, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, Site Area, Golimar, Garden, PIB Colony, DHA Phase One, KPT Interchange to Shan Chowrangi; Route 7- Mosamiyat - Baldia Town via Gulzar Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town to Gaddafi Town; Route 8- Gulshan Hadid - Malir Halt via Allah wali Chowrangi, Steel Town, Port Qasim Chowrangi, Manzil petrol Pump, Quaidabad, Malir City, Check Post No. 5 to Malir Halt; and Route 9 - Numaish - Sea View via Capri Cinema, Bohri Bazar, Zainab Market, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, South City, Bilawal Chowrangi, Dua Chowrangi, Dolman Mall upto Sea View.